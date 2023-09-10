2023 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Rams 1st Quarter game thread

The final win of the 2022 Seattle Seahawks season came against the Los Angeles Rams, and the hope is that the first win of the 2023 campaign will be versus the same opposition. It should be a typical boisterous atmosphere at Lumen Field for the start of what should be another exciting year of Seahawks football.

Seattle is expected to win, and it’d be a statement of intent even against this version of the Rams if the Seahawks can win comfortably. That hasn’t been much of a thing for Seattle against Sean McVay’s teams, and even in the Jeff Fisher era most of the wins were like pulling teeth.

It’s year two of Geno Smith at the helm, year two of exciting rising stars like Kenneth Walker III and Riq Woolen, and game one of hopefully many to come in a Seahawks uniforms for rookies Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Zach Charbonnet, Derick Hall, and others.

Let's do this!

SEA!!!