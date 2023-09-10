 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Falcons promote Godwin Igwebuike to active roster

The talented running back and kick returner got the call-up from the practice squad

By DianeTaylor
@SeaDeeTaylor
Atlanta Falcons v Miami Dolphins Photo by Bryan Cereijo/Getty Images

The dream of a reunion (or a return...) is over. The Atlanta Falcons promoted Godwin Igwebuike to the active roster ahead of their match-up with the Carolina Panthers. The talented running back and kick returner had signed with the Falcons practice squad after training camp, but Saturday afternoon the Falcons announced they had signed Igwbuike to the active roster.

This move corresponds with the news that Cordarrelle Patterson is inactive for Week 1. With the presence of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, Igwebuike is likely expected to see the field primarily as a returner.

Many fans were disappointed to see the Seattle Seahawks lose Godwin Igwebuike during the offseason, which isn’t surprising after witnessing the energy he brought to special teams with his electrifying kick return skills. His 28-yards per return ranked sixth in the NFL out of players with at least five attempts, according to StatHead, and for a team that had struggled to field a threatening or even consistent return game for some time, his impact was noticeable.

Unfortunately for Seahawks fans hoping for a reunion with Igwebuike, that is now less likely as Seattle could no longer simply poach him off the practice squad of the Falcons.

