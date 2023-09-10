Falcons promote Godwin Igwebuike to active roster

The dream of a reunion (or a return...) is over. The Atlanta Falcons promoted Godwin Igwebuike to the active roster ahead of their match-up with the Carolina Panthers. The talented running back and kick returner had signed with the Falcons practice squad after training camp, but Saturday afternoon the Falcons announced they had signed Igwbuike to the active roster.

We have made the following moves:

- Signed Godwin Igwebuike to the 53

- Waived Joe Gaziano

- Elevated Parker Hesse and Natrone Brooks from PS — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 9, 2023

This move corresponds with the news that Cordarrelle Patterson is inactive for Week 1. With the presence of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, Igwebuike is likely expected to see the field primarily as a returner.

Many fans were disappointed to see the Seattle Seahawks lose Godwin Igwebuike during the offseason, which isn’t surprising after witnessing the energy he brought to special teams with his electrifying kick return skills. His 28-yards per return ranked sixth in the NFL out of players with at least five attempts, according to StatHead, and for a team that had struggled to field a threatening or even consistent return game for some time, his impact was noticeable.

Put some respect on the name of Seahawks return specialist Godwin Igwebuike, starting with this thread. Against the Chiefs, this is 48 yards of pure goodness. Watch him sidestep a helpless defender when he darts to his left after the scrum. pic.twitter.com/ssQvFue4G5 — John Fraley (@johndavidfraley) January 10, 2023

Godwin Igwebuike has been tremendous for Seattle — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 14, 2023

Some are saying Godwin Igwebuike is the next Devin Hester. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) December 24, 2022

Unfortunately for Seahawks fans hoping for a reunion with Igwebuike, that is now less likely as Seattle could no longer simply poach him off the practice squad of the Falcons.