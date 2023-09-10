During his time with the Seattle Seahawks former first round pick Rashaad Penny struggled to see the field for a variety of reasons. Early in his career he was stuck behind Chris Carson and Mike Davis on the depth chart, while injuries were the main reason he was limited later in his Seattle career.

With the first full slate of games for the 2023 NFL season Sunday, many had hoped Penny would get a chance to shine for his new team, the Philadelphia Eagles, however according to a report from Olivia Reiner, the Eagles beat reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer, Penny’s debut with the the Eagles will reportedly have to wait.

Running back Rashaad Penny is expected to be a healthy scratch today against the Patriots, league sources tell me and @jctsports.



Penny, a five-year veteran with a career 5.7-yard rushing average, signed with the Eagles as a free agent in the offseason. — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) September 10, 2023

According to reports, Philadelphia will roll with D’Andre Swift and Kenneth Gainwell as their top running backs when they take on the New England Patriots Sunday afternoon. Swift was acquired from the Detroit Lions for a fourth round pick in the offseason, while Gainwell has run for 531 yards while averaging 3.7 yards per carry since being selected by Philadelphia in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.