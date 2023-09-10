 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Former Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny expected to be a healthy scratch for Eagles

Penny spent his first season in Seattle as the third back behind a pair of former Day 3 picks, and is now set to be inactive behind a pair of players Philly used Day 3 picks to acquire.

By John Gilbert
NFL: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

During his time with the Seattle Seahawks former first round pick Rashaad Penny struggled to see the field for a variety of reasons. Early in his career he was stuck behind Chris Carson and Mike Davis on the depth chart, while injuries were the main reason he was limited later in his Seattle career.

With the first full slate of games for the 2023 NFL season Sunday, many had hoped Penny would get a chance to shine for his new team, the Philadelphia Eagles, however according to a report from Olivia Reiner, the Eagles beat reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer, Penny’s debut with the the Eagles will reportedly have to wait.

According to reports, Philadelphia will roll with D’Andre Swift and Kenneth Gainwell as their top running backs when they take on the New England Patriots Sunday afternoon. Swift was acquired from the Detroit Lions for a fourth round pick in the offseason, while Gainwell has run for 531 yards while averaging 3.7 yards per carry since being selected by Philadelphia in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

