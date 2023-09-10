 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Lumen gets loud for Bobby Wagner pre game

After a year in Southern California with the Rams, Bobby Wagner is back where he belongs and the fans let him know they appreciate it.

By John Gilbert
/ new
NFL: Seattle Seahawks Training Camp Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

After a year away, Seattle Seahawks fans at Lumen Field let Bobby Wagner know they were happy to have him back in town and on the squad.

And Field Gulls own John Fraley is also at Lumen sharing the view as well.

And now it’s on to stomping the Rams.

