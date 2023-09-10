WATCH: Lumen gets loud for Bobby Wagner pre game

After a year away, Seattle Seahawks fans at Lumen Field let Bobby Wagner know they were happy to have him back in town and on the squad.

Bobby Wagner getting as loud as any pre game cheer I’ve ever heard. pic.twitter.com/EevHcizU6y — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 10, 2023

And Field Gulls own John Fraley is also at Lumen sharing the view as well.

Listen to the ovation for one Bobby Wagner pic.twitter.com/QR9ikwNSGC — John Fraley (@johndavidfraley) September 10, 2023

And now it’s on to stomping the Rams.