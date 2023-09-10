The Seattle Seahawks opened their 2023 season at home against the LA Rams, and while the game started with cheers, it ended with jeers (and boos) as fans were treated to a classic Hawks-Rams cesspool. Tensions have been high between the two franchises for... as long as they’ve been division rivals; but things have heightened in recent years as both teams have become perennial playoff contenders and made multiple Super Bowls in the last decade.

After winning the Super Bowl following the 2021 season, the Rams suffered a major drop-off in 2022 due to injuries, roster departures, and regression from some key players. So far, 2023 isn’t looking kind to them either on the injury front, as Cooper Kupp is already headed to IR, meaning he will miss the first four weeks of the season before being eligible for activation; as Grant Gordon reports for NFL.com, Kupp missed the final eight games of last season, so that will make twelve straight contests that he has had to sit out. But of course his absence barely mattered for the Rams’ offense, as Tutu Atwell, Puka Nacua, Tyler Higbee, and any other number of household-name pass catchers who keep defensive coordinators up at night.

But it is the first game of the season. We have sixteen more games to look forward to! Whether that is sarcasm or not, we can hope that the roster is still gelling after a lot of turn over and should improve as they see some guys like Jamal Adams and Devon Witherspoon return (or see the field for the first time). Self-pity aside, this team has the ability to improve. And a lot of time left to do it.

Quick note for frustrated Seahawks fans: The defense does not look good & must improve from last season to make a playoff push. But also it’s Week 1 — theeee worst week to pass any big judgement on a team. You can tweet your anger, but then have a snack and relax. — Stacy Jo Rost (@StacyRost) September 10, 2023

Fans headed for the exits as Rams are in Seahawks territory leading by two TDs with about 2 minutes left. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) September 10, 2023

Lots of work to be done. Lots of film to be watched. Also, Adams and Witherspoon are not on the field and can help boost the defense. Stay hopeful 12’s. If not this week, there is always next. #Seahawks — Mikaela Mattes (@mikaelamattes) September 10, 2023

Diggs, Love having bad games is weird & probably not something that'll sustain. Wagner, Brown being bad is disappointing but makes sense--they have in house options to remedy that. 4-man rush was lackluster. Good run d in 2-hi is encouraging & signals big picture potential still — splitflow drive strong curl takes 2 back for 3yrds (@cmikesspinmove) September 10, 2023

It's a final, and the 12 or so fans who remain boo a little bit on their way out. That's as stunning a defeat as the Seahawks have suffered in the Pete Carroll era given the expectations and hopes of the two respective teams. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 10, 2023

The Seahawks defense today gave up so many easy completions. Soft zones. No pressure. No answers



Down two tackles & you could feel the spirit, aggressiveness & tempo offensively get carted right off the field with them



Rams can coach & expectations/hype can be heavy pic.twitter.com/9hpnh1tEJd — Brock Huard (@BrockHuard) September 10, 2023

Might need to take a deeper assessment at how talented this roster actually is. — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) September 10, 2023

If Cross or Lucas are going to miss extended time, John Schneider will need to be working the phones. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) September 10, 2023

Is this the worst opener a Pete Carroll #Seahawks team has played? Since when? This second half has been abysmal on all three sides — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) September 10, 2023

Who had the worst weekend?



(Write ins (like DK Metcalf) allowed) — Mike Salk, Seattle Sports (@TheMikeSalk) September 10, 2023

Seattle cometeu um offside no kickoff e agora não alinhou corretamente no time de punt.



É uma piada pronta. Pelo menos Geno não vai ganhar os incentivos do ano que vem. Vamos em busca de Caleb Williams. — Alexandre Castro (@alexcastrofilho) September 10, 2023

I’m trying really hard not to overreact right now but — Evan Hill (@EvanHillHB) September 10, 2023

Raise your hand if you had the rebuilding Rams -- without Cooper Kupp -- upsetting the Seahawks as 5-point road underdogs. That is five minutes away from becoming reality as LA just extended its lead to 27-13 with another field goal. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) September 10, 2023

Tutu Atwell entered today with 18 catches and 298 receiving yards.



IN HIS ENTIRE CAREER.



He has 6 catches for 119 yards today. — John P Gilbert (@JohnPGilbertNFL) September 10, 2023

Rams have 35 yards rushing on 2.9 yards per rush, and 7 points at halftime. Why does it feel worse?



LA is 6-8 on 3rd down and there’s been no pass pressure at all.



Seattle has upgraded from awful to competent on defense so far. That will only feel good if the offense shines. — Brian Nemhauser (@hawkblogger) September 10, 2023

They're gonna lose by 40 next week — ✂️Anxious Millenial Cowboy✂️ (@Anxious2KCowboy) September 10, 2023