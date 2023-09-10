 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Stinky Seahawks.spit in the face of hope and optimism, lose on opening day

‘They’re gonna lose by 40 next week’ - Seahawks fans sound off after brutal loss to Rams

Social media sounded off following the afternoon game.... it is a long season.

By DianeTaylor
@SeaDeeTaylor
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks opened their 2023 season at home against the LA Rams, and while the game started with cheers, it ended with jeers (and boos) as fans were treated to a classic Hawks-Rams cesspool. Tensions have been high between the two franchises for... as long as they’ve been division rivals; but things have heightened in recent years as both teams have become perennial playoff contenders and made multiple Super Bowls in the last decade.

After winning the Super Bowl following the 2021 season, the Rams suffered a major drop-off in 2022 due to injuries, roster departures, and regression from some key players. So far, 2023 isn’t looking kind to them either on the injury front, as Cooper Kupp is already headed to IR, meaning he will miss the first four weeks of the season before being eligible for activation; as Grant Gordon reports for NFL.com, Kupp missed the final eight games of last season, so that will make twelve straight contests that he has had to sit out. But of course his absence barely mattered for the Rams’ offense, as Tutu Atwell, Puka Nacua, Tyler Higbee, and any other number of household-name pass catchers who keep defensive coordinators up at night.

But it is the first game of the season. We have sixteen more games to look forward to! Whether that is sarcasm or not, we can hope that the roster is still gelling after a lot of turn over and should improve as they see some guys like Jamal Adams and Devon Witherspoon return (or see the field for the first time). Self-pity aside, this team has the ability to improve. And a lot of time left to do it.

