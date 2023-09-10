Devon Witherspoon inactive for Seahawks season opener

It’s Week 1, so buckle in because the Seattle Seahawks are finally set to play a meaningful game that will count for the first time since January. The Hawks open the 2023 regular season the same way they closed out the 2022 regular season, hosting the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field.

However, this matchup may look a little different, as while the Rams will be without Cooper Kupp, they will have a couple of the big names who were missing for the Week 17 in Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford. The Seahawks, of course, have plenty of new names and faces, but will be missing one of their highest paid names in Jamal Adams, who is inactive for the opener as he continues recovering from a torn quadriceps tendon suffered in the season opening win over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos in Week 1 of last season.

Adams is on the inactive list along with five others.

The full list of inactives is: