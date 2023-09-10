Seahawks vs. Rams, Week 1: Live game updates, highlights, score summary, recap

The Seattle Seahawks open up their 2023 NFL regular season against the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle was able to get a playoff berth by beating the Rams in overtime in the 2022 regular season finale, and now they look to get off to a winning start this year against the same opposition. There will be no Cooper Kupp for the Rams, who’s on IR with a hamstring injury, and first-round rookie Devon Witherspoon will similarly be out with a hamstring injury but he could return next week. Unlike both meetings in 2022, Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald will be playing. Year two of the Geno Smith era gets underway, and many will be eager to see year one of Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

This is a live summary of the game, with a full recap coming once proceedings have come to an end. The paragraph you see right now will disappear into thin air in a little over three hours. This is more like a running commentary separate from the game threads (which is where you still comment during the games), and refreshing this page will produce updates.

1st Quarter

The Seahawks began the season with the ball on offense. Geno Smith threw a couple of completions to Tyler Lockett, including on 3rd down to move the chains. The next 3rd down was a big gain to the Rams 25 by DK Metcalf on a scramble drill by Smith. Yet again Seattle converted on 3rd down, albeit via defensive pass interference penalty on Cobie Durant. The next 3rd down was a 3rd and 16 and Smith’s roll and throw to Lockett in the end zone was knocked away. Jason Myers booted a 36-yarder through the uprights.

The first defensive play for the Seahawks was a run stuff by Bobby Wagner on Cam Akers for no gain. From there it was largely positive plays for the Rams, who were in Seahawks territory in no time. A 3rd and 4 conversion with Kyren Williams put the Rams in field goal range. Another 3rd down conversion to Van Jefferson put the Rams at Seattle’s 25. LA made it 4-for-4 on 3rd down with an open Higbee to set up 1st and goal. Even with 1st and goal from the 17 after a penalty, the Rams still scored with a one-yard touchdown for Kyren Williams. Rookie Puka Nacua made that possible with a 16-yard gain on 2nd and goal, with a missed pick by Coby Bryant and a bad tackle by Tre Brown.

2nd Quarter

The Seahawks offense responded with an effective mix of positive runs from Ken Walker and short passes from Geno Smith. Rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught a shallow crosser to the 11. Two plays later, to cap off a 12-play, 75-yard drive, Geno found a wide open DK Metcalf after Metcalf smoked Derion Kendrick on a blitz.

A face mask penalty and false start on left tackle Alaric Jackson torpedoed the Rams’ second drive. Sean McVay essentially gave up on 1st and 30 and we saw our first punt. A nice return by DeeJay Dallas set the Seahawks up at midfield. Kenneth Walker set up the Seahawks in field goal range, but that’s as far as they would go. Jason Myers booted one through from 42 to extend the lead.

It took only three plays for the Rams to set to the Seahawks 40, with Stafford finding Nacua and Brycen Hopkins for consecutive first downs. However, the drive stalled and the Rams went for a 57-yard field goal attempt with Brett Maher. His first kick as a Ram was blocked by Jarran Reed and returned by Mike Jackson to the Rams 43.

‍♂️ J Reed making the play on special teams!



FOX pic.twitter.com/N2bMKXTfCm — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 10, 2023

It would all be for naught. Seattle got into field goal range but Jason Myers missed from 39 after hitting the upright.

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter: Jason Myers 36-yard field goal - LAR 0, SEA 3

1st Quarter: Kyren Williams 1-yard touchdown run - LAR 7, SEA 3

2nd Quarter: DK Metcalf 10-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith - LAR 7, SEA 10

This route by DK. ‍



FOX pic.twitter.com/pxsKSxbQKw — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 10, 2023

2nd Quarter: Jason Myers 42-yard field goal - LAR 7, SEA 13

Seahawks Injury Report

Next Week’s Opponent

The Seahawks hit the road to take on the Detroit Lions (1-0) at Ford Field on Sunday, September 17 at 10 AM PT on FOX.