Filed under: Seattle Seahawks

Scores & results

2023 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Rams 3rd Quarter game thread

Seattle leads 13-7 at halftime.

By Mookie Alexander@mookiealexander Sep 10, 2023, 2:48pm PDT

Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

This should be higher scoring than 13-7 Seahawks, but both teams have combined for 3 missed field goals in as many possessions. DK Metcalf has the Seahawks' only TD.
Loading comments...