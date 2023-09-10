Injury Update: Abe Lucas and Charles Cross Questionable to return

The Seattle Seahawks opened the second half of the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams leading by six, but that lead quickly disappeared as the Rams marched down the field for a touchdown to open the second half. Then, making things less pleasant for the Seahawks and their fans, when the Seattle offense took the field starting right tackle Abe Lucas was on the sideline with Jake Curhan playing in his place.

The team then announced that Lucas is Questionable to return with a knee injury.

.@Seahawks injury update: RT Abraham Lucas is Questionable (knee). — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) September 10, 2023

To make matters worse, after their first offensive possession of the second half, the other starting tackle for the Seahawks, Charles Cross, went into the blue medical tent for evaluation as well.

Now Charles Cross is in the injury tent... #Seahawks could be down to both backup tackles for rest of second half potentially. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) September 10, 2023

No announcement has been made regarding Cross’ injury or his availability for the remainder of the second half, but Field Gulls will keep readers updated should the situation change, or should Cross become unavailable.

UPDATE:

Charles Cross has been taken to the locker room on the cart.

Charles Cross being carted off. pic.twitter.com/8Sfv27kq7Y — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 10, 2023

UPDATE TO THE UPDATE:

Cross is questionable to return with a toe injury.