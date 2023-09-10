Injury Update: Tyler Lockett being evaluated for a concussion

Tyler Lockett went down hard on a play late in the third quarter of the Seattle Seahawks game against the LA Rams. He was able to get up and walk off the field with some assistance, but headed straight to the injury tent to receive a concussion evaluation. Lockett went down hard on a Kenneth Walker III run while throwing down a block for the runner. Seahawks PR reports that he is currently under evaluation.

.@Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett is being evaluated pursuant to the concussion protocol. — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) September 10, 2023

The consummate professional, he was putting his shoulder down to clear a path for Ken Walker when he took a blow to the head. If Lockett is unable to play, the Seahawks may turn to Jaxon Smith-Njigba even more frequently, and Jake Bobo has seen the field as well. Hopefully, Tyler Lockett just had an awkward landing and will be alright, concussions are always concerning. Currently, he is reportedly out of the tent and on the sideline, but there is no official word of his status or potential to return.

More updates will come as more information becomes available.