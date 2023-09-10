 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Stinky Seahawks spit in the face of hope and optimism, lose on opening day

Pete Carroll provides injury updates on Charles Cross, Abe Lucas

The Seahawks probably won’t win one game if both are down.

By Tyler Alsin
Minnesota Vikings v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

Somehow a terrible game became immediately more terrible when both Charles Cross and Abe Lucas left the field simultaneously.

The Seattle Seahawks second half performance was some of the worst football I’ve ever watched, and it was highlighted by both second-year offensive tackles going down.

What had been a rough going quickly turned into 3 yards for the entire second half. Clearly this roster doesn’t have solutions to cover for both standout tackles.

Fortunately, it doesn’t sound like it’s worst-case scenario.

Yay, nothing’s torn or amputated. Take this with a grain of salt, because it’s Week 1 and they’re both during a loss, with the guys behind them looking staggeringly inept at best.

It was a rough day for injuries all around, with Tyler Lockett going down for a point as well. We’ll expect to hear more about these two in particular in the coming injury reports, hoping they can get back on the field as soon as humanly possible.

