Somehow a terrible game became immediately more terrible when both Charles Cross and Abe Lucas left the field simultaneously.

The Seattle Seahawks second half performance was some of the worst football I’ve ever watched, and it was highlighted by both second-year offensive tackles going down.

What had been a rough going quickly turned into 3 yards for the entire second half. Clearly this roster doesn’t have solutions to cover for both standout tackles.

Fortunately, it doesn’t sound like it’s worst-case scenario.

Pete Carroll says Charles Cross has a sprained big toe and x-rays looked okay. Abe Lucas' knee flared up - its "not an injury" per se. #Seahawks — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) September 10, 2023

Charles Cross has a sprained big toe and Abe Lucas’ knee got sore during the game, Pete Carroll said. Charles’ X-Ray’s didn’t look bad. And for Abe, it’s same knee they managed during camp. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) September 11, 2023

Yay, nothing’s torn or amputated. Take this with a grain of salt, because it’s Week 1 and they’re both during a loss, with the guys behind them looking staggeringly inept at best.

It was a rough day for injuries all around, with Tyler Lockett going down for a point as well. We’ll expect to hear more about these two in particular in the coming injury reports, hoping they can get back on the field as soon as humanly possible.