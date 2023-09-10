The Seattle Seahawks leave the Pacific Northwest for the first time in 2023 as they head to the Ford Field for a second consecutive season in a rematch against the plucky Detroit Lions.

After the results of Week 1, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Seahawks as a (+5.5) point underdog, unsurprisingly. Well, maybe it is a bit surprising that the Lions aren’t favored by more given how the first week went down.

Seattle is coming off a pretty awful 30-13 Week 1 loss against the Los Angeles Rams. They played a decent first half, but were putrid on offense after halftime and frankly not much better on defense. It didn’t help that the offense suffered injuries to both starting offensive tackles, Abraham Lucas and Charles Cross, along with Tyler Lockett. Stupid penalties at the end of the game also helped put the final nails in the coffin.

Detroit will be ready to go in their home opener having “shocked” the world by beating the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs 21-20 in the opening game of the 2023 NFL season. Dan Campbell’s team embodied their coach as they ground out a tough victory and will be playing against a rejuvenated fanbase that won’t make it easy on the Seahawks.

These two teams met in Week 4 last season in a wildly entertaining shootout with our Seahawks holding on for a 48-45 victory. The over/under is 50.5, which each team nearly reached themselves in last year’s matchup. Depending on the injury situation for Seattle’s tackles, they may not hold up their end of the scoring bargain in Detroit.

Seattle has a 12-5 advantage all-time in the series and have won 8 of the last 9 games. This Lions team is a different beast than those in recent memory, however, so this won’t be an easy one. DraftKings agrees.

The Seahawks played so poorly in Week 1, it would be hard to imagine they would repeat that in Detroit. We’ll get a much better read on this team after the Lions game…hopefully it won’t be another craptacular performance.