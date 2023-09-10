 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Stinky Seahawks spit in the face of hope and optimism, lose on opening day

Field Gulls Mailbag: Taking your questions after Seahawks vs. Rams

Your questions will likely involve some level of rage and concern.

By Mookie Alexander
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks took a big ol’ dump on opening day, losing 30-13 to the Los Angeles Rams in a game that probably was actually more lopsided than that. Seattle didn’t crack 200 yards of offense, while the Rams were 11/17 on 3rd down and both Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell had 119 yards receiving in the absence of Cooper Kupp. The Seahawks, meanwhile, had 12 yards of offense in the 2nd half and 9 came on the final play. Seattle’s revamped defensive line mostly shut down the run, but got no pass rush and not really that close to any turnovers.

Do you have any questions for me after that turgid display of gridiron football? Ask away in the comments section and unlike the last couple of mailbags, I’ll be answering your questions in video format. In all likelihood I’ll record the video on Monday and upload later that day, or no later than Tuesday morning.

Once again, I ask that if you have multiple questions to put those questions in separate comments.

