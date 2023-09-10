12 yards.

That’s all the Seattle Seahawks mustered in the 2nd half of their 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. When you factor in that 9 of those yards came on a “run the clock out” handoff by Zach Charbonnet in the closing seconds, it was 3 yards of total offense with the game still in the balance.

The Seahawks had all of their points in the 1st half, scoring on their first 3 possessions before Jason Myers missed on the 4th possession. Everything after halftime was ghastly and Seattle’s only first down was off a defensive pass interference penalty.

How bad was the Seahawks’ 12-yard outing in the 2nd half? Worse than anything the 1992 Seahawks managed, and they’re widely regarded as one of the most inept offenses in modern NFL history.

Per @ESPNStatsInfo, the 12 yards the Seahawks gained in the second half today marked their lowest output in any half since at least 1991 (which is as far back as we have available data on that). — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) September 11, 2023

The Seahawks pass defense in 1992 was playoff caliber and opponents only threw for 11 touchdown passes compared to 20 interceptions. Seattle’s offense averaged 8.8 points per game and didn’t clear 300 yards of offense in 13 of 16 games, and were held below 100 yards twice. Somehow, someway, even in their worst offensive displays they didn’t have a 12-yard half.

We know it’s not the worst half in Seahawks history because in 1979 they famously had -7 yards for the whole game.

Seattle’s 42-7 humiliation against the Rams in 2017 to effectively end the Legion of Boom era stands to date as one of the most pitiful displays of the Pete Carroll era, but today was not too far behind. The Seahawks are now 3-7 in their last ten games dating back to last season, and all of those wins came against backup quarterbacks.