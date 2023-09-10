 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Stinky Seahawks spit in the face of hope and optimism, lose on opening day

WATCH: ‘Oh my God’ - Geno Smith’s reaction to seeing Aaron Donald charging at him

This is how we felt watching the Seahawks offense perform, too.

By Mookie Alexander
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Sometimes, a picture is worth a thousand words. This video has only three words uttered by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, but it’s probably the same three words any other human being would yell out if Aaron Donald was charging in their direction.

Unfortunately, “Oh my god” is how many Seahawks fans felt watching the offense and defense look terrible for separate reasons, as Seattle lost 30-13 to the Los Angeles Rams.

