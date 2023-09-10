WATCH: ‘Oh my God’ - Geno Smith’s reaction to seeing Aaron Donald charging at him

Sometimes, a picture is worth a thousand words. This video has only three words uttered by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, but it’s probably the same three words any other human being would yell out if Aaron Donald was charging in their direction.

Geno Smith yelling "OH MY GOD" as Aaron Donald sprints at him (r @Brook_Weber) pic.twitter.com/Azk1XN9FTn — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 10, 2023

Unfortunately, “Oh my god” is how many Seahawks fans felt watching the offense and defense look terrible for separate reasons, as Seattle lost 30-13 to the Los Angeles Rams.