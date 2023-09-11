The snap count information is out for the Seattle Seahawks’ 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. As ever, Seattle played a ton of defensive snaps like we’ve seen for going on four consecutive seasons. Bobby Wagner, Riq Woolen, Julian Love, and Quandre Diggs were the quartet who went the distance.

Coby Bryant was the next highest in snap count with 64, and that’s largely because the Seahawks were in nickel or dime defense over 75 percent of the time. Also of note is Tre Brown had 61 snaps to Michael Jackson’s 21, which essentially confirms the idea that Jackson lost his starting job in preseason. After Brown’s performance, it’s certainly not out of the question that Jackson can win that starting job back.

Seahawks snap counts for yesterday. Tre Brown with 61 snaps and Michael Jackson 21 at LCB. Wagner played every snap at MLB. Myles Adams, Cameron Young each just 2. Seahawks played nickel or dime defense on 64 of 81 defensive snaps, according to usage, dime on 18: pic.twitter.com/bi0CeZwz0f — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 11, 2023

On offense, the entire interior line played all 51 snaps, as did Geno Smith. DK Metcalf only missed three snaps and Tyler Lockett played 45. Zach Charbonnet only marginally outsnapped DeeJay Dallas as the backup to Kenneth Walker III.

The big thing to note is that Seattle’s rookie class, unlike last year, was not ever-present on either side of the ball. Devon Witherspoon didn’t play, Kenny McIntosh is on IR, and Anthony Bradford was a healthy scratch. The likes of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Mike Morris, and Cameron Young all had training camp/preseason injuries, while Olu Oluwatimi both suffered an injury and probably wasn’t winning the starting spot at center over Evan Brown anyway. UDFA standout Jake Bobo did have 12 snaps but no targets...although he probably should’ve had one on the flea flicker but Geno Smith didn’t throw his way.

Seahawks Rookie Snaps

Jaxon Smith-Njigba - 30 offense

Zach Charbonnet - 12 offense, 2 special teams

Jake Bobo - 12 offense, 12 special teams

Mike Morris - 26 defense, 8 special teams

Cameron Young - 2 defense, 8 special teams

Jerrick Reed II - 16 special teams

Obviously, with Witherspoon returning potentially as soon as this week against the Detroit Lions, we should see the rookie snap count increase significantly.