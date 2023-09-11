Well there certainly aren’t many bright spots to highlight following the Seattle Seahawks season opener, and the injuries to both tackles is staggering this early in the season... but at least there may be some tentatively good news around the corner. We may get an opportunity to see the team’s top overall draft pick take the field in less than a week’s time. Pete Carroll provided some injury updates on his weekly radio show, and one notable tidbit is that Devon Witherspoon could get a chance to suit up and play against the Detroit Lions in Week 2.

"There's a really good chance" Devon Witherspoon makes his #Seahawks debut on Sunday, plus updates from Pete Carroll's weekly show on @SeattleSports on injured tackles Abraham Lucas and Charles Cross: https://t.co/CEtPp11hkG — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) September 11, 2023

While Pete was characteristically optimistic, he did set some clear parameters on what to expect. The Seattle Seahawks official team website quotes him as saying the following:

‘[Witherspoon]’s got to make it through the week,’ Carroll said. ‘He’ll practice full all week long, and he’ll be practicing to play.’

While this is exciting news, the head coach was not able to provide much update around the injuries sustained by Charles Cross and Abe Lucas against the LA Rams yesterday. However, the news could... sound a lot worse? Pete went on to say:

‘We’ve got some work to do,’ Carroll said. ‘Charles hurt his toe, and he’s a big man, so we’ve got to see how he takes to that during the week. We won’t know for a while. With Abe, it’s just an old knee thing he’s got going on, he’s got an aggravation deal that he’s dealing with. We’ve just got to see how he handles it. It just got really uncomfortable late in the game, and he had to come out.’

Clearly, the good news is that neither of these injuries sound like they should be season ending — even if Cross or Lucas may need to miss some time to recover. At the same time, this is far from an official diagnosis, so stay tuned for further updates... as we all saw yesterday, this offensive line crumbles without the bookend tackles. Hopefully the team will be close to full strength and ready to prove that Week 1 was simply the wake-up call this team needed.