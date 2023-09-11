Report: Seahawks sign Greg Eiland to practice squad with o-linemen hurting

Sunday the Seattle Seahawks opened the 2023 NFL season in a less than stellar manner, getting thumped by the division rival Los Angeles Rams 30-13 while being outscored 23-0 in the second half of the game.

A not insignificant part of the offensive struggles for the Seahawks late came as a result of the loss of both starting tackles to injury. First it was Abe Lucas who left the game with a knee issue that had bothered him some during camp, and then later Charles Cross suffered a sprained toe that kept him out of the game. Head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that the team would know more about the status of the two second year tackles later in the week, but the front office reportedly wasted no time adding offensive line depth to the practice squad Monday afternoon.

#Seahawks signed Greg Eiland to practice squad — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 11, 2023

Greg Eiland originally signed with the Seahawks in 2021 as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State, and has spent significant time with the practice squad in the time since. In order to create a roster spot for Eiland, the Seahawks released Holton Ahlers.