Report: Seahawks to work out 41 year old Jason Peters

While losing to the Los Angeles Rams 30-13 at home to open the 2023 season, the Seattle Seahawks also lost both of their starting tackles due to injury during the second half of the game. It has since been reported that starting left tackle and 2022 first round pick Charles Cross is week-to-week with turf toe, and as a result the Hawks are exploring their options.

The first move the team made was to add offensive line depth to the practice squad Monday, signing Greg Eiland and releasing Holton Ahlers. However, apparently there is enough concern about Cross’ injured toe that the team is looking at potentially adding an experienced veteran as well, at least according to a report from NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

With starting LT Charles Cross week-to-week with turf toe, the #Seahawks are bringing in potential Hall of Fame OT Jason Peters on a visit tomorrow, sources say. The nine-time Pro Bowler is 41… but not done yet. The interest is real. pic.twitter.com/BLFz51OUMN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 11, 2023

Jason Peters has started more games in his career, 219, than the entire Seahawks offensive line combined while playing for the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys. Whether or not the Seahawk opt to sign Peters when he visits or not, the fact that they’re brining the 41 year old in for a visit certainly indicates there is at least some level of concern regarding Cross’ toe and his timeline for recovery.