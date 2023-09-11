Aaron Rodgers departed the Green Bay Packers, the NFC, and now may be out of football for the year.

After trading a couple of second-round picks and change for Rodgers, the New York Jets were forced to watch as he went down with an Achilles injury after just four plays.

Peyton and Eli react to Aaron Rodgers' apparent injury. pic.twitter.com/sykQOyKjpk — ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2023

Rodgers was sacked on the play and left the game, never to return. The Zach Wilson era resumed for New York, who ended up winning on a walk-off punt return.

The bigger news is that the 39-year-old Rodgers’ season might be over already.

Jets’ HC Robert Saleh told reporters that he believes Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury and “it’s not good.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2023

#Jets HC Robert Saleh said they fear Aaron Rodgers ruptured his Achilles. His season would be over. pic.twitter.com/tmTzRpctSi — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 12, 2023

The Seattle Seahawks don’t play the Jets this season (although they will in 2024), but Rodgers has been a familiar foe for a decade and this is a hilariously bad beat for New York, who proved how talented their roster is against the Buffalo Bills, and now must throw Wilson back out against their enemies, even if Rodgers’ season isn’t over.

It’s also worth noting that for next year’s NFL Draft, the Packers will not get a conditional first-round pick unless Rodgers plays at least 65 percent of the Jets’ offensive snaps. So that means unless the news is better than expected, the Jets are keeping their first-rounder.

Fortunately, the Jets are only designating cap space for Rodgers out to 2028 so this likely won’t affect them negatively for years to come.