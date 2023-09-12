Jason Peters is surely headed for Canton as a future member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but his NFL career is not finished yet.

The 41-year-old left tackle is signing with the Seattle Seahawks as emergency depth (and potentially emergency starter?) following the toe injury suffered to starter Charles Cross. Peters’ agent announced the news on Tuesday.

Peters last played for the Dallas Cowboys after Tyron Smith tore his hamstring in the 2022 preseason. His best years were with the Buffalo Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles, including a Super Bowl win in 2017.

No one will be released from the active roster because the Seahawks had a free spot after placing Kenny McIntosh on injured reserve. But if Peters signs to the practice squad then someone will have to be let go.

There is no timetable on Charles Cross’ return to the field after injuring his toe in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He is considered week-to-week at this point and other than Stone Forsythe, the Seahawks essentially had no other left tackle depth and thus they turned to Peters.