Field Gulls Mailbag: Is it just one bad Seahawks game, or something more?

The Seattle Seahawks had a narrow lead against the Los Angeles Rams heading into halftime on opening day, then got destroyed in the 2nd half 23-0 and took a terrible 30-13 defeat on their home turf. It’s Week 1 of a long season but with much greater expectations this season compared to 2022, the disappointment was palpable and the boos were loud and clear at Lumen Field. Is it just one bad game, or is it a sign of things to come that we had a bit of a false dawn that the team is back on the rise?

Earlier in the week I asked for questions from the Field Gulls community in our new mailbag series. Unlike the last couple of mailbag sessions, this one is in video format and this time I have a working web cam. Admittedly, it’s not the greatest quality and I was too impatient to fix the lighting but then I’m not sure you want or need a 1080p view of my face.

