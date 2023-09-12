Seahawks Reacts Survey: Has your confidence taken a big hit after Week 1?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The confidence poll is back and it’s after the Seattle Seahawks took a 30-13 shellacking against the Los Angeles Rams, their worst loss to the Rams since the game that shall not be named in 2017. Is your confidence in the direction of the franchise shaken after just one game? These are always a week-to-week rollercoaster and I believe we were in the high 90s last time we did this poll.

The other two questions pertain to the performance (or lack thereof) from Sunday. What are your concern levels (ranging from extremely concerned to not concerned) about Seattle’s playoff chances after this loss? Additionally, which unit disappointed you the most? It was so poor that “All of the above” is an option even though there’s no way run defense could’ve been the most disappointing.

Vote below!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/30WSWR/">Please take our survey</a>

Check back on Friday or Saturday for the full results of this week’s survey!