The analysis has been combed, the injury reports are in, the film has been watched. No choice now but for our Seattle Seahawks to prepare for the Lions, an up-and-coming if not formidable opponent. Be here for all the words and thoughts. Cope. Regroup. Get back on the line of scrimmage. Thanks for being here.

Seahawks News

What to know about the Seahawks' Week 2 opponent, the Detroit Lions - The Seattle Times

“Going to go against one of the hottest teams in the world,” is the way coach Pete Carroll put it after Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Rams at Lumen Field. Indeed, the Lions were already one of the chic picks to be a surprise team in the NFL this season after the way they finished a year ago, winning eight of their last 10 games to turn a 1-6 start into a 9-8 final record.

The 2024 QB class is shining & thoughts on the Seahawks’ future « Seahawks Draft Blog

When I sat down to watch multiple college football games this weekend (thank you, YouTube) I did so anticipating a good start to the season for the Seahawks.

Bumpus: What should Seattle Seahawks do to fix issues on D? - Seattle Sports

Michael Bumpus shares the worst thing he saw from the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 1 loss and how he would fix the defense.

Seattle Seahawks know expectations took hit with flop performance - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks opener couldn't have gone worse. “A very difficult day to take for everybody’s expectations,” Pete Carroll said.

Tuesday Round-Up: Seahawks Legend Walter Jones Talks Pushing Trucks, Check 96 & More On GMFB - Seahawks.com

Seahawks Legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Walter Jones sats down with the Good Morning Football team to talk about his career in Seattle and what’s to come.

Quandre Diggs 'Super Confident' in Seattle Seahawks Bounce Back - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs believes better days are ahead after a disappointing Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams

NFC West News

49ers vs. Steelers review: Brock Purdy punishes Pittsburgh - Niners Nation

Colton McKivitz had his struggles, but they weren’t enough to takeaway from stellar games by Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk

Two Bright Spots From the 49ers in Their Week 1 Win Against the Steelers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

These two players were terrific bright spots from the 49ers in their dominant win against the Steelers.

10 Notable Numbers From Arizona Cardinals Week 1 Loss - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals came up short against the Washington Commanders and these 10 numbers will explain the game with little context.

Cardinals’ handling of QB situation is an utter charade: Will Kyler Murray play? - Revenge of the Birds

A struggling offense under Josh Dobbs could make it less likely that Kyler Murray will play this season

Rams defense shut down Seahawks offense: How Raheem Morris did it - Turf Show Times

Week 1 performance defies national narrative as NFL’s worst

Los Angeles Rams' Sean McVay Reveals Reasons For Victory Over Seattle Seahawks - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams have already started to defy their bottom tier expectations.

Around The NFL

Jim Trotter makes accusations about Terry Pegula, Jerry Jones in new lawsuit - Larry Brown Sports

Jim Trotter made some accusations about Terry Pegula and Jerry Jones in a discrimination lawsuit he recently filed.

NFL Power Rankings: Cowboys looked great vs. Giants, but are they Super Bowl great? - Yahoo Sports

The Cowboys did look like one of the best teams in the NFL in Week 1.

Rachaad White: Baker Mayfield figured out the Vikings' defensive signals - NBC Sports

So what turned things around for the Tampa Bay offense on Sunday at Minnesota?

NFL Week 2 Power Rankings 2023: How all 32 teams stack up - ESPN

The first week of the NFL regular season shook up our Power Rankings in a big way. Plus, these 32 newcomers stood out in Week 1.

Aaron Rodgers' torn Achilles injury: What's next for the Jets? - ESPN

Aaron Rodgers was carted off the field Monday night after playing just four snaps. What happens now for New York and the Jets' star quarterback?

NFL Week 1's biggest deals: Aaron Rodgers' injury buries Jets; Cowboys, Jordan Love make statements - NFL.com

Week 1 began with a thrilling upset ... and ended with an upsetting injury. So, in the grand scheme of the 2023 NFL season, which outcomes matter most? Adam Schein ranks the nine biggest developments.

Move the Sticks: Aaron Rodgers' injury, MNF recap & Week 2 rookie draft - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

NFL Week 2 Power Rankings: 49ers new No. 1 while Bills plummet nine spots, but don't overreact to a wild start - CBSSports.com

Pete Prisco says the overreactions always fly after one game, but don't read too much into anything yet

Grading all 31 first-round picks after Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Philadelphia Eagles interior defender Jalen Carter and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers were among the first-round standouts in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season.