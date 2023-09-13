The Seattle Seahawks have a road game against the Detroit Lions in just four days, but the following week they return home to face the Carolina Panthers. One of Carolina’s best defensive players will likely not be taking part in that matchup.

Third-year cornerback Jaycee Horn, son of former NFL star receiver Joe Horn, is expected to miss several weeks with a hamstring injury suffered in the season-opening loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Panthers’ HC Frank Reich said CB Jaycee Horn’s hamstring injury is serious enough that he is expected to miss extended time, might need surgery and could land on injured reserve. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2023

Horn has had injury issues throughout his brief career, including a broken foot that ended his rookie season after three games, and a fractured wrist that occurred the week after Carolina’s win over Seattle last season.

When healthy, Horn has been a very good if not great cornerback. He intercepted Geno Smith on the first Seahawks offensive snap, which led to a touchdown. Horn nearly had another interception later in the day but was ruled out of bounds after juggling the ball.

PFF ranked Horn as the No. 2 cornerback in the NFL last season based off passer rating allowed, higher than Sauce Gardner, Riq Woolen, and Jaire Alexander.

With Horn out, former Los Angeles Rams CB Troy Hill is expected to slot in, so I guess we can’t get away from the Rams even when the Seahawks aren’t playing them.