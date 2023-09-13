Report: Seahawks poaching o-lineman off Bucs practice squad

The offense of the Seattle Seahawks had the team moving and fans optimism high during the first half of the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday at Lumen Field. However, after halftime both second year tackles Abe Lucas and Charles Cross left the game due to medical issues and did not return.

After the game it was revealed that Cross was dealing with a sprained toe, and that he would be week-to-week with the injury. That led to the Seahawks making a pair of moves to add depth on the offensive line by signing Jason Peters and Greg Eiland to the practice squad. That still left an open spot on the 53 man roster for the team, though, after Kenny McIntosh was moved to injured reserve Saturday ahead of the game. According to a report from Greg Auman, who covers the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for FOX Sports, Seattle is set to poach an offensive lineman from the Bucs to fill out the 53 man roster.

Seahawks are signing rookie offensive lineman Raiqwon O'Neal off the Bucs' practice squad. Played at Rutgers and UCLA, impressed in preseason but was among Tampa Bay's final cuts. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 13, 2023

Raiqwon O’Neal went undrafted out of UCLA in 2023 after starting at left tackle for the Bruins in 2022 after starting 21 games at the position for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights over the prior three seasons. In Tampa he worked in the offensive system of Dave Canales, who was hired away from the Seahawks, so should be familiar with much of what Shane Waldron and Seattle do on offense.