Injury Update: It’ll be a ‘challenge’ for Charles Cross, Abe Lucas to play vs. Lions

In Week 1 the Seattle Seahawks opened the season by dropping an ugly game to the division rival Los Angeles Rams 30-13, with the second half particularly brutal for fans. Specifically, the offense was atrocious during the second half, as both starting tackles Charles Cross and Abe Lucas left the game due to injuries.

It was right tackle Lucas who left first, dealing with a knee issue that kept him sidelined for periods of time during training camp, and then later on left tackle Cross came out of the game after he sprained his toe. Many fans had been optimistic that the pair could return to the field in Week 2 when the Seahawks travel east to take on the Detroit Lions, however, head coach Pete Carroll splashed some cold water on those hopes Wednesday.

“They’re both hurting,” Pete Carroll says when asked how Charles Cross and Abe Lucas are doing.



Says it’s going to be a “challenge” for Charles and Abe to play against detroit. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) September 13, 2023

The fact that Carroll, whose optimism seems to know no bounds, is pessimistic that a player will be able to suit up and says that it will be a “challenge” for them to play, it’s not a great sign. Hopefully things change in the coming days, and obviously the injury reports out of practice will be very closely watched in the coming days, so stay tuned to Field Gulls to keep up to date on the latest.