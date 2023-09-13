Abe Lucas to IR as Seahawks officially sign pair of tackles

The 2023 season for the Seattle Seahawks started off horribly with an ugly 30-13 loss at home to the division rival Los Angeles Rams, and things have not improved in the time since. Specifically, both starting tackles in Abe Lucas and Charles Cross left the game, and then in an update Wednesday from the ever-optimistic Pete Carroll was less than enthusiastic about the possibility of the pair playing against the Detroit Lions in Week 2.

That came after the Hawks signed Greg Eiland and Jason Peters to the practice squad Tuesday, and on Wednesday the team made a trio of moves on the offensive line, one of which provides some answers on how long Lucas might be out.

The @Seahawks made three roster moves this afternoon. https://t.co/Grr7dwyUVg — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) September 13, 2023

With Lucas heading to injured reserve, he will be eligible to return to play no sooner than Week 7, as he must spend a minimum of four games on IR before becoming eligible to return.

The signing of Raiqwon O’Neal from the practice squad of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was reported earlier in the day by Greg Aumon of Fox Sports. Now the team has also added undrafted free agent McClendon Curtis, who spent training camp with the Las Vegas Raiders after going undrafted this past spring.