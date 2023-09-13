The Seattle Seahawks returned to the practice field on Wednesday, and while there’s been some understandable feeling of dread given the injuries to Charles Cross and Abe Lucas, there is some good news to offer up on this Wednesday afternoon.

Safety Jamal Adams is ramping up his return to the field as a limited participant in practice. He obviously missed nearly the whole of last season with a quad injury, and that he’s back at practice does not necessarily mean he’s in line for a Week 2 return. The Seahawks have indicated they won’t needlessly rush Adams onto the field, so this is a gradual process.

The best news is that rookie corner Devon Witherspoon practiced in full. Seattle’s top draft pick missed all of preseason with a hamstring injury and the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. Barring any setbacks, it seems like his debut will be this Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Now for a little it of bad news besides Charles Cross not practicing with his toe injury, Boye Mafe and Mike Morris both were held out of practice. This could be a rest day to take care of lingering injuries, as noted by the Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta.