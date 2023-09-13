2023 NFL Season, Week 2: Seahawks pull off thrilling 37-31 upset over Lions

The Seahawks look for their first win of the season in a road game against the Detroit Lions.

The Seattle Seahawks (0-1) are licking their wounds after a 30-13 hammering by the Los Angeles Rams on opening day. They’ll have to get off the canvas quickly because the next game is a road trip to the Motor City, where the Detroit Lions (1-0) are riding on a high after beating the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead. It will be a massive, playoff-like atmosphere at Ford Field for a team that many believe can host a playoff game for the first time this century.

Last season the Seahawks won a 48-45 shootout over the Lions, but Detroit has revamped its defense, and Seattle will be without starting right tackle Abe Lucas due to a knee injury. It’s very possible if not likely that left tackle Charles Cross will also be out, putting the Seahawks’ sputtering offense in a serious bind. The Lions also didn’t have Amon-Ra St. Brown in the lineup last year, and now they’ve added dynamic rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs to an explosive offense.

If there’s any good news for the Seahawks, it’s that rookie corner Devon Witherspoon should make his debut, which is a welcome sight given the struggles the secondary had against the Rams.

What’s at stake?

Seattle hasn’t been 0-2 since 2018, but the good news is the Seahawks have made the playoffs the last two times they’ve started 0-2.

Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Seahawks as a 5.5-point underdog, with the over/under currently at 47.5 points.

Game Coverage

Seahawks at Lions airs live on FOX (KCPQ-13 locally in Seattle) at 10 am PT on Sunday, September 17 with commentary from Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen (Erin Andrews as the sideline reporter). This is the stream to follow for all of your Seahawks-Lions game coverage.