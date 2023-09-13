The Seattle Seahawks needed some good news this week, and it looks like they might get some.

The team’s official social media account has declared Jamal Adams is back, in tandem with his limited status on Wednesday’s injury report.

Adams himself has been hinting at this for weeks now, and it appears he may be able to return only a week behind defensive teammate Jordyn Brooks.

While both offensive tackles injuries are worse than initially feared, the defense looks to add both Adams and Devon Witherspoon in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions. Who knows what kind of shape they are in and how well they’ll fit in immediately, but they are easily the two most physical players the team could have added at this point.

The three players likely most affected by Adams return (and Witherspoon) will be Devin Bush, Coby Bryant, and Tre Brown. Seattle’s pass rush was so anemic on Sunday that the secondary became a liability as Matt Stafford had every throwing lane available to him all day.

It’s been 366 days since Jamal Adams tore his quadriceps in the first quarter of the 2022 season against the Denver Broncos. What a tumultuous ride it’s been for him in Seattle, and the Seahawks could sure use a boost from one of their most vocal leaders after a shockingly rough start to the 2023 season.