‘Thursday Night Football’ picks and open thread: Vikings at Eagles

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles were on the precipice of winning Philly’s second Super Bowl of the last decade in 2022, and they are looking to run it back in 2023 and make another championship push. DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Philadelphia Eagles as 6.5-point home favorites, and while the moneyline is not surprising, the point spread is pretty bullish on the Eagles after only one week of data. They did pull of a victory over the New England Patriots in Week 1, and they covered the spread (just barely), but they also landed right on the O/U resulting in a push. However, the Vikings looked every bit the part of a team that was over-hyped in 2022 before getting exposed in the playoffs, as they opened with a 20-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One factor that may help out Minnesota is the fact that the Eagles are battling some injuries. They are missing two of their starting secondary players, and will be without their lead running back in Kenneth Gainwell; perhaps this may lead to a Rashaad Penny sighting? The Vikings, meanwhile, are featuring 2022 Offensive Player of the Year Justin Jefferson and pro bowl Tight End T.J. Hockenson. Jefferson put up 150 yards, catching 9 of 12 targets, but he didn’t find the end zone in Week 1. Darius Slay was able to shut down Jefferson last season, so even with the injuries in the secondary, they may still have a solid plan in place to contain Minnesota’s top receiving threat. The New England Patriots had some success targeting Hunter Henry over the middle, so the Vikings may look to do the same.

Even with the injuries, I don’t see the Vikings being able to pull this one out. A road game on a Thursday against the Eagles does not spell success. I do, however, think the O/U is a bit inflated, given that the two teams would have combined for 42-points in Week 1. With a new OC, Philly may take a few weeks to get up to their offensive prowess of 2022. The Vikings, meanwhile, may be exactly who we thought they were, and they would need to bring a herculean effort into this one if they want to walk away with the win.

The Pick: Under 49 points, Eagles win straight up but the Vikings cover the spread

