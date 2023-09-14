Good morning! I’m filling in for Terrance today, and I can neither confirm nor deny that he’s trying out for a role on the Seattle Seahawks’ roster as an emergency offensive tackle. Charles Cross is hurt, but Abe Lucas is hurt enough to land on IR until at least after the bye week. If last year was all about deep pessimism and dread before a pleasant surprise that was the 2022 Seahawks season, this year has been preseason optimism quickly floored by an Evander Holyfield uppercut to the jaw. It’s hard to be hopeful heading into the Detroit Lions game but that doesn’t mean a loss is guaranteed. Maybe this is all karma for reveling in the Denver Broncos’ failures a little too much, who knows?

Seahawks News

Seahawks put RT Lucas on IR, likely down LT Cross too Sunday - ESPN

The Seahawks placed right tackle Abraham Lucas on injured reserve Wednesday, and coach Pete Carroll said it would be a challenge for left tackle Charles Cross to play against the Lions.

Is Seattle Seahawks' biggest concern offense or defense right now? - Seattle Sports

With the Seattle Seahawks struggling on both sides in Week 1, Bump and Stacy discuss whether the offense or defense is more concerning.

Seahawks’ DK Metcalf blames his ‘lack of preparation’ vs. Rams; Jamal Adams limited in practice | The Seattle Times

DK Metcalf had 47 yards receiving on three catches, but he had no catches on two targets in the second half.

What's a realistic expectation for new Seahawks OT Jason Peters? - Seattle Sports

Brock Huard shares what he thinks of the Seattle Seahawks signing 41-year-old OT Jason Peters and the possibility of him playing Sunday.

Seattle Seahawks Projected To Draft 'Next Andrew Luck' In Michigan Wolverines QB J.J. McCarthy - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The latest 2024 mock draft has the Seattle Seahawks drafting Geno Smith's replacement.

Seahawks Film Breakdown: Examining Seattle's Third Down Defense Struggles vs. Los Angeles Rams - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Combining an ineffective pass rush with a mistake-prone secondary, the Seattle Seahawks cooked up the perfect recipe to fall victim to a well-coached Los Angeles Rams squad in Sunday's opener. Why did they struggle so much to make stops on third down?

Blaming Pete Carroll? Seattle Seahawks coach's style has tradeoffs - Seattle Sports

Why does Pete Carroll get blamed at the first sign of trouble? Mike Salk explains a few important things about the Seattle Seahawks coach.

How can the Seahawks’ offense adapt after a dud in the opener? - The Athletic

The Rams found ways to take away the Seahawks' opportunities for explosive plays, and other teams will surely mimic the approach.

Around the NFC West

Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford, San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy Set To Make NFL History - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Sunday's matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will be an NFL first thanks to both team's quarterbacks.

49ers' Kyle Shanahan gives blunt response when asked about Brock Purdy's early success | 49ers Webzone

Nobody predicted that Brock Purdy would be so successful so fast, including the San Francisco 49ers. Had they, the quarterback would have been drafted much sooner than the last overall pick in 2022.

49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 1 – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

After his Week 1 showing, 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Trent Williams: Steelers' offense kept going three-and-out, 49ers' offense needed a break - NBC Sports

The Steelers' offense didn't get a single first down on its first five possessions against the 49ers on Sunday.

The Cardinals' defense could keep them in games, but their margin for error is thin | AP News

Jonathan Gannon’s NFL coaching debut produced a lot of the things he wanted to see. One major thing it did not produce was a win.

Attention to detail imperative for Arizona Cardinals in Week 2

There's a lot of work to be done for Cardinals players and coaches ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants.

Rams QB Stetson Bennett will go on reserve/non-football illness list - ESPN

The Rams placed backup QB Stetson Bennett on the reserve/non-football illness list, coach Sean McVay said Wednesday.

Around the NFL

Jim Trotter: I told not to report NFL wanted Bills-Bengals to resume - NBC Sports

Trotter points to the incident as proof of NFL's control over NFL Media.

Aaron Rodgers: Night is darkest before the dawn, I shall rise yet again - NBC Sports

Rodgers' social media post is his first public comment since tearing his Achilles.

Why injuries like Aaron Rodgers' make the backup QB essential - ESPN

The life of a backup QB isn't the most glorious, but as seen by the injury to Aaron Rodgers, a backup like Zach Wilson has to be ready at all times.

Chase Claypool's status shaky after lackluster opener for Bears - ESPN

Chase Claypool's lackluster performance against the Packers could put the Bears wide receiver in jeopardy of being inactive for Week 2.

32 teams, 32 observations from Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Recapping Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, team by team, using PFF Premium Stats.

Micah Parsons rips Giants for not pulling Daniel Jones in blowout loss - ESPN

Micah Parsons called out the Giants for not protecting Daniel Jones by pulling the QB from Sunday's blowout loss.

Death of the long pass: Are vertical plays trending toward extinction? - ESPN

While NFL passing offenses remain prolific, the actual length and distance of attempts is trending down. Why? One-year blip or broader trend?

Bengals QB Joe Burrow jokes struggles in loss to Browns led to new haircut

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's performance in Cincinnati’s 24-3 Week 1 loss to the Cleveland Browns was out-of-character, and apparently, one way Burrow has tried to remedy last week's issues is with a fresh haircut ahead of this week’s practices.

DL Chris Jones glad to re-join Chiefs, plans to play in Kansas City for 'long haul'

After signing a new one-year deal to rejoin the club after a lengthy holdout, Chiefs DT Chris Jones said Wednesday that there's nothing personal about the situation and he's willing to be in Kansas City for the long haul.

Darren Waller suggests a nerve issue is at the root of his hamstring injury - NBC Sports

Plenty of high hopes came with the Giants' offseason acquisition of tight end Darren Waller for a third-round pick.