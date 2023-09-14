The Seattle Seahawks open their road schedule against the Detroit Lions in the 10 am pacific timeslot. This used to be a regular L in the Mike Holmgren years, but the Seahawks have been superb in recent years under Pete Carroll playing in the central or eastern time zones in the early kickoff window.

As #Seahawks prepare for their trip to Detroit to play the Lions Sunday morning (Seattle time), there's this: The Seahawks have won 14 of their last 17 games that kicked off at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 13, 2023

But that’s from the standpoint of the team. Fans don’t necessarily love 10 am kickoffs, whether that’s for getting up earlier than desired to watch the Seahawks play, or scheduling conflicts with attending religious services, or stewing over a potential loss for three more hours than if they had their usual 1 pm kick. I imagine Seahawks fans in Europe love 10 am kicks because it’s a more favorable time throughout the continent.

As a west coast resident I’m in the minority in loving Seahawks football at 10 am. As a morning person I’m ready for the day pretty early even on some weekends, so breakfast with the Seahawks is alright with me. If they win? I enjoy the win for the rest of the day and get more work done (including Enemy Reaction prep) within the day time. If they lose? Well I have RedZone to pivot to and I won’t go to bed stewing over a loss the way I would if they played in primetime.

