Usually when a game features the top commentary team on FOX or CBS, that matchup gets the largest national coverage for that specific broadcast window. In the case of the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions at 10 am, there’s an exception.

Yes, Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen are FOX’s No. 1 commentary team and they’ll be at Ford Field this Sunday, but as 506 Sports’ broadcast map shows, the main game in terms of distribution is actually the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons.

I’m sure that beyond just the bad performance by the Seahawks against the Los Angeles Rams, the love for Jordan Love has begun after the Packers’ dominant win over the Chicago Bears.

Other than most of the Pacific Northwest (including Alaska) and the Detroit metro area, it looks like Cleveland and Pittsburgh are the only other major markets getting Seahawks-Lions. In fact, percentages wise the Seahawks and Lions may be one of the lesser distributed games on the FOX slate.

If the game goes as expected then maybe that’s a good thing, if you catch my draft.

Full maps here

Here are the Week 2 broadcast teams:

Thursday Night Football on Prime Video (5:15)

Vikings-Eagles: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

Sunday 10 AM

CBS

Chiefs-Jaguars: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Raiders-Bills: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Ravens-Bengals: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan, AJ Ross

Chargers-Titans: Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely, Tiffany Blackmon

FOX

Seahawks-Lions: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Bears-Buccaneers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

Packers-Falcons: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

Colts-Texans: Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jen Hale

1 PM

CBS (1:25)

Jets-Cowboys: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Commanders-Broncos: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala

FOX (1:05)

Giants-Cardinals: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink

49ers-Rams: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

Sunday Night Football on NBC (5:20)

Dolphins-Patriots: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Monday Night Football on ESPN and ABC

Saints-Panthers (4:15, ESPN). Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, Laura Rutledge

Browns-Steelers (5:15, ABC). Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters