Usually when a game features the top commentary team on FOX or CBS, that matchup gets the largest national coverage for that specific broadcast window. In the case of the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions at 10 am, there’s an exception.
Yes, Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen are FOX’s No. 1 commentary team and they’ll be at Ford Field this Sunday, but as 506 Sports’ broadcast map shows, the main game in terms of distribution is actually the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons.
I’m sure that beyond just the bad performance by the Seahawks against the Los Angeles Rams, the love for Jordan Love has begun after the Packers’ dominant win over the Chicago Bears.
Other than most of the Pacific Northwest (including Alaska) and the Detroit metro area, it looks like Cleveland and Pittsburgh are the only other major markets getting Seahawks-Lions. In fact, percentages wise the Seahawks and Lions may be one of the lesser distributed games on the FOX slate.
If the game goes as expected then maybe that’s a good thing, if you catch my draft.
Here are the Week 2 broadcast teams:
Thursday Night Football on Prime Video (5:15)
Vikings-Eagles: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung
Sunday 10 AM
CBS
Chiefs-Jaguars: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn
Raiders-Bills: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins
Ravens-Bengals: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan, AJ Ross
Chargers-Titans: Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely, Tiffany Blackmon
FOX
Seahawks-Lions: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi
Bears-Buccaneers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver
Packers-Falcons: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake
Colts-Texans: Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jen Hale
1 PM
CBS (1:25)
Jets-Cowboys: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
Commanders-Broncos: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala
FOX (1:05)
Giants-Cardinals: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink
49ers-Rams: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin
Sunday Night Football on NBC (5:20)
Dolphins-Patriots: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark
Monday Night Football on ESPN and ABC
Saints-Panthers (4:15, ESPN). Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, Laura Rutledge
Browns-Steelers (5:15, ABC). Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters
