No surprises on injury report as Charles Cross does not practice Thursday

A week that started off full of hope and optimism for the Seattle Seahawks quickly took an ugly turn, as the Hawks dropped the season opener to the division rival Los Angeles Rams 30-13 while being utterly dominated in the second half. Week 2 sees the team head to the Motor City, where they will take on the Detroit Lions, who will be well rested coming off a season opening victory over the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs in the Thursday Night Football season opener.

It is already known that Seattle will be without right tackle Abe Lucas, who was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, and most view it as unlikely that left tackle Charles Cross plays following Pete Carroll’s comments that it would be a ‘challenge’ for Cross to be ready to go against the Lions. With that in mind, the Thursday injury report is out, and Cross was a non-participant once again, but at least the report brings no surprises.

Joining Cross on the sidelines were Mike Morris, Devin Bush and Jordyn Brooks, though Brooks resting his still recovering knee following reconstructive surgery in January should be the expectation for most of the year. The good news is that Jamal Adams practiced for just the second time in the past year, while fifth overall pick Devon Witherspoon was full participant for the second straight day, which should put him in line to play Sunday, though how many snaps he gets is anyone’s guess.