The NFC West had an interesting opening weekend. The San Francisco 49ers looked unsurprisingly tough while stomping the Pittsburgh Steelers. The LA Rams came out much stronger than anticipated and similarly stomped the Seahawks — who many of us were pretty high on preceding Week 1. The Arizona Cardinals ended up about where everybody expected in their opening loss to the Washington Commanders. Well, another week is upon us, and with it comes a whole new slate of games. So let’s make some picks!

Seattle Seahawks @ Detroit Lions - Sunday 10am - Fox — O/U 47.5

The Seattle Seahawks head east to take on the Detroit Lions, in a match-up where the home team is predictably favored to win; DraftKings Sportsbook has them listed as 5-points favorites over the traveling Seahawks. Entering the 2023 season, this game looked intriguing, but I think most would have leaned towards a Seattle victory; but this defense made Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua look like hall of fame locks. The Lions, meanwhile, traveled to Arrowhead and made the Kansas City Chiefs offense look almost totally inert. Sure, Patrick Mahomes was missing a lot of key receivers, but I think the Seahawks are about to trot out a blocking sled for their offensive line... Aidan Hutchinson might as well join the Seahawks’ huddle, since he will be spending as much time in the backfield as any Seattle player.

The pick: Over 47.5 points, Lions win straight up and cover the spread

49ers @ Rams — 1:05pm — Fox — O/U 44.5

The LA Rams surprised in Week 1, but can they keep it up this week? The Seahawks may have under-performed in the season opener, but the Niners looked well into mid-season form. They are favored by 7.5-points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, which is pretty hefty... They should have a sizeable edge at home against a Rams team that is plagued by injuries and uncertainty, but enough to win by more than a touchdown? Sure why not.

The pick: Under 44.5, 49ers win straight up and cover the spread

Giants @ Cardinals — 1:05pm — Fox — O/U 40

Who are the Cardinals? Well, for starters, they are 4-point underdogs at home, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The New York Giants, on the other hand, were a 2022 playoff team that looked like they may finally be turning a corner with their young, highly drafted quarterback in Daniel Jones. And then Monday Night Football happened, and the New York Football Giants got hammered by their familiar foes in the Dallas Cowboys to the tune of 40-0. Forty to zero, that is correct. Meanwhile, the Cardinals lost, but they did lose by only 4-points, beating the 7-point spread against the Washington Commanders. The margin is thinner this time if the Giants want to cover, and honestly, I don’t know if they can do it.

The pick: Under 40 points, Giants win straight up but Cardinals cover

Dolphins @ Patriots — 5:20pm — NBC — O/U 46.5

There is a time in recent memory where the Dolphins being favored against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium would have seemed like pure, unadulterated tomfoolery. However, that is exactly what DraftKings Sportsbook is showing, as the Miami squad is predicted to win by at least a field goal. Tom Brady’s face is in the rear view mirror, and the Patriots are 0-1. The Dolphins, meanwhile, opened the season displaying their high-powered offense that has the ability to put points on the scoreboard. The Pats held the Philadelphia Eagles to 25-points last week (which is actually a compliment, given the expectations for that offense), but can they do the same thing against the passer who currently leads the NFL with 466 yards, along with a 3:1 TD/INT ratio, and a 87.5 QBR, which is good enough for third in the league according to ESPN (behind Brock Purdy and Matthew Stafford...). Dolphins roll.

The pick: Over 46.5 points, Dolphins win straight up and cover the spread

Here’s how the staff is picking on Tallysight: