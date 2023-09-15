Video: Seahawks vs. Lions preview with Pride of Detroit

The Seattle Seahawks have won six in a row against the Detroit Lions, including last year’s wild 48-45 shootout at Ford Field that was ultimately decided which team would get the final NFC wild card spot on a tiebreaker. Unlike in years past, the Lions are a clear favorite to win this one and that might have been true even if the Seahawks weren’t playing without their starting tackles.

With Barry Sanders getting his statue unveiled and the city amped up for what could be the first division-winning Lions team since the 1990s, this will be one of those atmospheres that feels like a playoff game. Maybe the Seahawks can pull off a road upset and silence the crowd, but I think even the most optimistic Seattle fan acknowledges that the injuries on offense and the struggles of the defense, combined with the high-powered Lions offense make this a tough one.

I joined Pride of Detroit’s Jeremy Reisman and Ryan Matthews to preview this Sunday’s Week 2 matchup. Have a gander at Part 1 (Lions Defense vs. Seahawks Offense) in the video below, and you can listen to the whole episode in podcast form in the audio player below:

Topics covered include:

How will the Seahawks be impacted by the loss of both starting tackles?

What happened to the running game and the receivers in Week 1 vs. the Rams?

What should we expect from Devon Witherspoon in his debut?

The seemingly improved run defense and Bobby Wagner’s impact.

The one thing we think we know will happen on Sunday.

Full Episode (Seahawks Defense vs. Lions Offense starts at 20:36)