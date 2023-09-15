In Today’s Links: what can our Seattle Seahawks do to respond to a rash of injuries and ineffectiveness?; opponent previews and such; why your over-reactions may be validated. Field Gulls is here for you, even when the ‘Hawks aint! We got the juice. Drink up.

Seahawks News

Abe Lucas to IR: How the Seahawks can respond to beat Lions - Seaside Joe

A breakdown on the Seahawks 3 new offensive tackles and how to gameplan to beat the Lions defense in spite of it

Seahawks 'don't have time to wait' to get better after Week 1 drubbing - The Seattle Times

Proof of what a team effort — or, maybe it should be said, non-effort — Seattle's 30-13 loss to the Rams was on Sunday is illustrated in the rankings this week for the Seahawks' offense and defense. After one game, each ranks 30th, Seattle's offense having gained just 180 yards against the Rams, fewer than all but two other teams, and the defense allowing 426, more than all but two other teams.

Five reasons why Seahawks’ criticism isn’t an overreaction « Seahawks Draft Blog

Sean McVay is a clear example of the modern NFL coach — and he has Seattle’s number

Bump: What can help Seahawks' O-line this week despite injuries - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks' offensive line is beat up, but Michael Bumpus thinks that unit can get some help this week against the Lions.

The Huddle Podcast: Huddle Up For Week 2 at Lions - Seahawks.com

Dave Wyman, Michael Bumpus and Stacy Rost preview Week 2 in Detroit.

NFC West News

49ers news: Kyle Shanahan compares Rams WR Puka Nacua to Jauan Jennings - Niners Nation

The San Francisco 49ers head coach was complimentary of some of the Los Angeles Rams’ best players, such as Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford. Plus spoke about their young wide receiver Tutu Atwell.

Rams vs. 49ers, 4 Things I Think: Matthew Stafford never changes - Turf Show Times

Can Matthew Stafford and the Rams keep the momentum going against 49ers?

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort defense: Different perspective on roster moves - Revenge of the Birds

Is there already controversy brewing around new Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort? There’s been a ton of chatter about his recent roster moves lately here on RotB. Here is another perspective from one RotB writer.

Joshua Dobbs sees 'night and day' progress from Cardinals in one week - ESPN

Despite Dobbs having little time to prepare, Arizona was close to being 1-0. With more time on task, the QB is confident the offense can make a leap.

Around The NFL

Zach Wilson shares his simple strategy for replacing Aaron Rodgers - Larry Brown Sports

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is essentially keeping one thing in mind as he tries to replace Aaron Rodgers.

Eagles improve to 2-0 with win over Vikings, behind NFL's best offensive line - Yahoo Sports

The Eagles have a great roster, but don't forget the O-line.

NFL Week 2: What to watch as 2023 season continues - Yahoo Sports

Here's how to watch every single matchup on NFL+, the league's streaming service.

Aaron Rodgers "on the road to recovery" after surgery - NBC Sports

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers underwent surgery on his torn Achilles on Wednesday.

What’s a cut block? Why Aaron Rodgers didn’t like the play, even before injury - The Athletic

Team sources said Rodgers was not a fan of the play call on which the Jets QB suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon tear.

NFL Week 2 Power Rankings: 49ers new No. 1 while Bills plummet, but don't overreact to a wild start - CBSSports.com

Pete Prisco says the overreactions always fly after one game, but don't read too much into anything yet

Rookie QB Debuts: A look at how Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson performed in NFL Week 1 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Week 1 of the NFL regular season brought the debuts of three rookie quarterbacks — No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, No. 2 pick C.J. Stroud and No. 4 pick Anthony Richardson.

