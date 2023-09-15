Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The opening week of the NFL season is in the books, which might be the only good thing one can say about an opening performance from the Seattle Seahawks that left fans disappointed. The 30-13 drubbing at the hands of the division rival Los Angeles Rams was, to say the least, dispiriting and demoralizing for fans, and left confidence in the dumps.

Many fans have been concerned about the direction of the team over the past several years, as they have watched a team descend from playing in back to back Super Bowls to struggling at home against one of the youngest, least experienced teams in the league. The Seahawks have the opportunity to start the righting of the ship in Week 2 when they face the Detroit Lions, but they will need to fix nearly every aspect of the game, after Week 1 was a disappointment everywhere in every which way possible.

Making matters worse is that the Hawks travel to Detroit to face a Lions team that is on a hot streak, entering the game 8-2 in their last 10 games dating back to the 2022 season, while Seattle enters the game 3-7 in their last 10 contests. The Lions will certainly give the Hawks a run for their money, and while it’s impossible to miss the playoffs in September, only about ten percent of teams that begin the NFL season 0-2 wind up going on to make the postseason.

That, coupled with the Lions impressive road win over the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 has fans nervous that postseason dreams could be quickly fading away before the season even really gets underway. Nearly three quarters of fans surveyed are either very concerned or extremely concerned about the Seahawks making the playoffs.

With that in mind, it’s still early, and there is still plenty of time for the Seahawks to pad their record against teams like the Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers, but should they fall to 0-2 it certainly eliminates a lot of wiggle room.

So, it’s on to Week 2 and the Lions, most likely without either starting tackle, so the Hawks will have their work cut out for them against the potentially high powered pass rush of Detroit. Hold on tight.

