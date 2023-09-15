 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Injury Update: Pete Carroll says Charles Cross won’t play versus Lions

That leaves the Seahawks without either starting tackle in a critical, early-season road game.

By John Gilbert
Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Last Sunday the offense of the Seattle Seahawks started off strong, but came to crashing halt after halftime in a 30-13 loss to the division rival Los Angeles Rams. One of the major reasons for the offensive struggles in the game was the loss of both starting offensive tackles due to injury, with right tackle Abe Lucas leaving the game due to lingering knee issue, while left tackle Charles Cross was forced from the game after spraining a toe.

Early in the week fans remained optimistic that Lucas and Cross would be available to play against the Detroit Lions in Week 2, but those hopes were crushed Wednesday when Lucas landed on injured reserve. That left the possibility that Cross could still potentially play, though Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll shot that down Friday on KIRO News Radio.

So, who will get the call to start at both of the tackle spots is now the question of the moment for the next two days, with Jake Curhan and Stone Forsythe battling the recently signed Jason Peters, Raiqwon O’Neal and McClendon Curtis for the starting roles Sunday in Detroit.

