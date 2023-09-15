Jason Peters will not play against Lions

In advance of the release of the final injury report for the Week 2 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Detroit Lions, Hawks head coach Pete Carroll announced that left tackle Charles Cross would not play. That proclamation mean that Seattle would be without both starting tackles against Detroit, as the team moved Abe Lucas to injured reserve Wednesday, meaning he is out for at least the next four games.

Many had speculated during the week that Cross would be unable to play in the game, leading to some opining that the team could turn to recently signed left tackle Jason Peters to start at the position. However, Friday afternoon Carroll noted that while Peters had a good week, he will not be playing against the Lions.

Carroll said Jason Peters had a good first week, but isn’t going to play this week. #Seahawks — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) September 15, 2023

This would appear to mean that the Seahawks are set to roll with Stone Forsythe and Jake Curhan at the tackle spots. For Forsythe it would be the second start of his NFL career after filling in when Lucas missed Week 17 against the New York Jets in 2022, while Curhan last started in the Week 18 victory over the Arizona Cardinals that closed out the 2021 season for Seattle.