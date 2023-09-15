As if it wasn’t enough for the Seattle Seahawks offensive line to be banged up, there are also injury issues along the defensive line.

In Friday’s injury report, Jamal Adams was ruled out as he inches closer to his return to the field. Pete Carroll indicated there’s a chance we see Adams play next week against the Carolina Panthers, but he’s not quite there yet. Charles Cross was declared unavailable by Carroll earlier this morning, having suffered a toe injury in the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

The new player listed as out for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions is rookie defensive lineman Mike Morris. He had been dealing with a shoulder injury throughout preseason before practicing and playing 26 defensive snaps in the regular season opener, but evidently that shoulder is still bothersome.

Also of concern is the health of Boye Mafe (knee), who didn’t practice on Friday and has only practiced once this week. Then you have inside linebacker Devin bush as questionable with a shoulder injury that presumably occurred in practice, because Friday is the first time he’s been on the injury report all week.

Carroll said that Bush and Mafe are game-time decisions, which means we could see Darrell Taylor back in the starting rotation and UDFA Drake Thomas get some run. There could be something more to Morris’ injury, much like we’ve seen with Abe Lucas (who incidentally, is getting a knee procedure).

... Carroll said Devin Bush and Boye Mafe will each be game-time decisions. Said they are gathering more information on Mike Morris and his shoulder. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 15, 2023

Everyone else is good to go, including rookie Devon Witherspoon.