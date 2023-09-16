The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a brutal opening day 30-13 loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams. They are now tasked with facing the Detroit Lions who are coming off of a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs and as a result are a five-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook against the Seahawks. The book is also expecting a shootout with the over/under currently set at 47.5, the second highest mark for any Sunday or Monday game this week. Let’s take a look at some notable prop bets for Sunday’s game.

Aidan Hutchinson 0.75 sacks (-110)

Despite going up against Jawaan Taylor, who was essentially lined up in the backfield every play last Thursday night, Hutchinson more than made his presence felt. He did not register a sack but did get three QB knockdowns, a hurry and four pressures. Now he is facing an offensive line that does not have either of their starting tackles in Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas, both of whom are out due to injury. Additionally, this is a game that can turn into a shootout, meaning Geno Smith will likely drop back to pass 35+ times presenting him with plenty of attempts to pick up a sack.

Geno Smith over 255.5 yards passing yards (-115)

Detroit did have a solid game against the Chiefs in terms of limiting Patrick Mahomes ll to just 226 passing yards. But that was in large part due to multiple drops by the likes of Kadarius Toney. If Toney catches the easy balls that he should Mahomes likely totals over 300 yards as drives would have been extended. In result that would likely have inflated this line by a few yards. Detroit should dominate this game in the trenches, which will likely take Seattle’s ability to run the ball away from them, resulting in Geno airing it out.

DK Metcalf over 65.5 receiving yards (-115)

Usually the biggest beneficiary of a quarterback airing out the ball is his number one receiver, which is what Metcalf is for this Seahawks team. Metcalf was only targeted five times last week and picked up 47 receiving yards, and both of those numbers should see an uptick this week. If he was to get 8 targets (his 2022 average per game) against the Lions on Sunday it is more than likely he gets at least 66 yards. In his 11 regular season games with at least 8 targets last season, Metcalf hit this number in 7 of those games.

Geno Smith over 13.5 rushing yards (-110)

There is no guarantee that they play with the same tendencies on Sunday, but Detroit played a lot of man defense against the Chiefs last week. Traditionally, man coverage results in higher quarterback rushing numbers as most non-blitzing defenders have their back to the quarterback. Then when you factor Detroit’s pass rush in, Geno Smith is likely to have a sped up timer with his eyes looking for escape lanes instead of receivers. On top of that Smith had 14 or more rushing yards in all but five regular season games last season.