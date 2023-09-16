Happy Belated, Pete! You’ve got some work to do! Our Seattle Seahawks walk into the Detroit Lions’ home opener injured, inconsistent, and a bit unsure you might say? The team has one more sleep til they face off against Ryan Golsl-uhmm.. Jared Goff leading a very confident team. In context, the ‘Hawks need a win. Let’s give them everything we’ve got. Thanks for being here.

Seahawks News

Seahawks lack of pass rush is the top concern of fans after Week 1 - Seaside Joe

Answering Super Joes questions between Week 1 and Week 2: Seaside Joe 1658

Seahawks Week 2 injury report: 3 players ruled OUT - Seahawks Wire

Seattle is headed to the Motor City a bit shorthanded

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll turns 72 years old today - Seahawks Wire

Happy Birthday, Coach!

Curtis Allen’s week two watch points (vs Lions) « Seahawks Draft Blog

It is “déjà vu all over again.”

Rost: What to know as Seahawks look to rebound in Detroit - Seattle Sports

Stacy Rost breaks down everything that you need to know about the Seattle Seahawks' matchup with the Detroit Lions this Sunday.

Lions host Seahawks in home opener, could give fans hope - Seattle Sports

Desperate for a winner, Detroit Lions fans may have one this year. They host the Seattle Seahawks in their first home game of the season.

Seahawks at Lions Game Preview - Week 2 - Seahawks.com

The Seattle Seahawks hit the road for the first time this season as they will look to get their first victory of 2023 against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, September 17, 2023. Game previews are presented by Safeway.

How the Seahawks could rev up their dormant pass rush against the Lions - The Athletic

In Week 1, the Seahawks' top pass rushers were quiet and their blitzers didn't get home. This week, it might be more about getting hands up.

Does Geno Smith Need Seattle Seahawks' Offensive Tackles Healthy to Have Success? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks are without their starting offensive tackles Abraham Lucas and Charles Cross, meaning quarterback Geno Smith once again has something to prove.

NFC West News

49ers Week 2 Vibe Check: Just love Brock Purdy and stop worrying - Niners Nation

The San Francisco 49ers offense is humming, thanks to Brock Purdy and Brandon Aiyuk. The defense is thumping, thanks to Talanoa Hufanga and Arik Armstead. The kicker is money. The vibe? Immaculate.

Game Preview: 49ers at Rams - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Previewing the San Francisco 49ers Week 2 game at the Los Angeles Rams.

Staff Predictions: Can Arizona Cardinals Upset New York Giants? - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals are again underdogs as the New York Giants come to town. Who will win?

Cardinals-Commanders Week 1 reactions, takeaways and more - Revenge of the Birds

Finishing up the Arizona Cardinals game against the Washington Commanders

Rams injury updates: Cooper Kupp could be back soon, per Sean McVay - Turf Show Times

The Rams expect to have Puka Nacua against 49ers and think Cooper Kupp could return at soonest possible time

Los Angeles Rams' Sean McVay Believes Young Players Have 'Bought Into' Team Culture - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay thinks the "growth mindset" has instilled into the young players, but they'll need "a complete team effort" against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Around The NFL

Bears making interesting change for Week 2 - Larry Brown Sports

Head coach Matt Eberflus and the Chicago Bears won't be sticking to the status quo for their Week 2 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFL Week 2: Which teams facing an 0-2 start have the most to be worried about? - Yahoo Sports

The Chiefs have a tough game at Jacksonville in Week 2. They also have Patrick Mahomes. That matters in evaluating how they should feel about an 0-2 start. Other teams aren't so lucky.

Move the Sticks: Bucky's theme of the week & previewing the top Week 2 games - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Jets can adopt Brock Purdy plan with Zach Wilson; plus, Jessie Bates III's value and Miami's cheat code - NFL.com

Is this year's Brock Purdy ... former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson? In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says Jets coach Robert Saleh should employ his former team's blueprint. Plus, Jessie Bates III's rare value and the Dolphins' new c

Sunday's game can't arrive fast enough for Chiefs receivers - ESPN

Kansas City's seven wide receivers who played against the Detroit Lions combined for just 10 catches and 135 yards.

Vikings fall to 0-2: Here's why Kirk Cousins could soon make sense as a trade target for QB-needy Jets - CBSSports.com

If Minnesota keeps sliding, why not?

Breaking down Jordan Love's first start as the face of the Green Bay Packers | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Jordan Love led the Green Bay Packers to a Week 1 win in his first start as the Green Bay Packers' true QB1.