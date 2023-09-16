Unsurprisingly, the NFL has fined Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf for what transpired late in the 4th quarter of the team’s 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Metcalf was seen shoving cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon to the ground well away from the play, causing rib and hip contusions. As if that wasn’t enough, Metcalf was jawing at the Rams sideline out of the injury timeout and was flagged for taunting, turning 2nd and 2 into 2nd and 17 and the end of any chance of a Seahawks comeback.

I suppose the only good news for Metcalf is his behavior didn’t merit a suspension in the eyes of the league, but he will be forking over just under $22,000 for his infractions.

The NFL fined #Seahawks WR DK Metcalf $10,927 for unnecessary roughness – decking #Rams DB Akhello Witherspoon away from the play, incensing coach Sean McVay – and another $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct a short time later in last week’s opener. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 16, 2023

By the way, Rams star Aaron Donald got a fine for his helmet shot on Geno Smith that resulted in a roughing the passer call in the 1st half of the game. He didn’t commit an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty to compound his troubles so it’s just one fine.

Metcalf has had a habit of racking up unsportsmanlike conduct penalties over the years, and Pete Carroll addressed DK’s issues earlier this week.

“DK and I talked for a long time last night about [how] that’s not what we can allow to happen because that means that they can control him and get after him,” Carroll said on his Seattle Sports 710-AM radio show. “So, he has to elevate above that. So it’s a challenge. This is nothing new. DK’s been an emotional, feisty, fiery player since the day he got here, and that is who he is. But he has to also manage that so they don’t take advantage of it.”

Considering Detroit Lions defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson is a known instigator, it’s hard not to be nervous that Metcalf could end up getting goaded into something silly yet again on Sunday. Here’s to hoping that doesn’t come to fruition.