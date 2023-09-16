Seahawks elevate same pair of defensive players for Lions game

The Seattle Seahawks head into the Week 2 matchup against the Detroit Lions looking to notch their first win of the young season in what will surely be a loud and hostile environment following the Lions Week 1 upset over the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. However, as fans are more than well aware, when the offense of the Hawks is on the field they will be without both starting tackles Abe Lucas and Charles Cross after losing both to injury in the Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

With that being the case, many had anticipated that the team could potentially use the practice squad elevations to add depth at the tackle spot, but the Seahawks have opted to elevate the same two players in Week 2 as they did for Week 1.

Seahawks again elevating Artie Burns and Jon Rhattigan from practice squad for tomorrow's game. That gives Seattle a 55-man roster and Seahawks will have to declare seven inactive. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 16, 2023

Cornerback Artie Burns and linebacker Jon Rhattigan are most likely to see the field on special teams, but Burns did play 17 defensive snaps as the nickel cornerback in Week 1 so it will be interesting to see what kind of rotation the Seahawks use between Coby Bryant, Artie Burns and Devon Witherspoon at the position against the Lions.