2019 first-round pick L.J. Collier didn’t pan out with the Seattle Seahawks, and any chance of turning his career around with the Arizona Cardinals just took a hit on Saturday.

After just one regular season game, Collier has been placed on injured reserve and will miss at least four games after suffering an undisclosed biceps injury. Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon hasn’t gone into detail about the severity of the injury, but if it’s the worst case scenario of a tear then his entire season may be in jeopardy. Beyond his ineffectiveness on the field, Collier also had a pretty rough time staying healthy in Seattle and spent part of 2022 also on IR.

Collier played 37 snaps and started on Arizona’s defensive line in the team’s 20-16 loss to the Washington Commanders. He registered two tackles, one pressure, and (for whatever it’s worth) a PFF grade of 37.

Seattle doesn’t play Arizona until Week 7 at Lumen Field, so in theory it’s possible Collier could return in time to take on his old team. Otherwise if his injury is more serious than that, the Collier revenge game may be off the table.