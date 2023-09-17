Seahawks vs. Lions: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, team roster and more

After a very poor showing against the Los Angeles Rams, the Seattle Seahawks (0-1) head on the road for a daunting matchup versus the Detroit Lions (1-0), a team with playoff aspirations and plenty of rest after defeating the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Seattle had a halftime lead against the Rams but were outscore 23-0 in the 2nd half, losing both tackles Charles Cross and Abe Lucas in the process. The Seahawks will have backups Stone Forsythe and Jake Curhan in the starting lineup against a pass rush that includes Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston. Meanwhile, Seattle’s beleaguered defense will go up against a resurgent Jared Goff and his top receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, not to mention the new running back duo of David Montgomery and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs. For some good news on the Seahawks front, they will have first-round rookie corner Devon Witherspoon making his debut, and his presence could be huge given the firepower on Dan Campbell’s roster.

The Seahawks haven’t been 0-2 since 2018, and interestingly enough they’ve made the playoffs the last two times they’ve begun a season 0-2, but it’s not an early hole many teams typically dig themselves out of in the long run. It’s not quite a must-win situation but it feels like they’re obliged to put in a much better showing than we saw in Seattle last week.

Here are all the details fans need on this Week 2 showdown including broadcast information, streaming options, radio commentary and more:

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

Channel: FOX (Coverage map here)

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen (sideline reporter: Erin Andrews)

Location: Ford Field | Detroit, Michigan

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports / 97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Radio Announcers: Steve Raible and Dave Wyman (Reporter: Jen Mueller)

Online Streaming: NFL+ | FOX Sports | Fubo.tv | Sling TV | Hulu TV | YouTube TV

Seahawks roster: Click here

Opponent Blog: Pride of Detroit

Odds

The Seahawks are 4.5-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under point spread is listed at 47.5.

Seattle Seahawks 2023 Schedule

September

Week 1, 9/10: L 30-13 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 2, 9/17: at Detroit Lions (10 AM PT, FOX)

Week 3, 9/24: vs. Carolina Panthers (1:05 PM PT, CBS)

October

Week 4, 10/2 (Monday Night Football): at New York Giants (5:15 PM PT, ESPN)

Week 5, 10/8: BYE

Week 6, 10/15: at Cincinnati Bengals (10 AM PT, CBS)

Week 7, 10/22: vs. Arizona Cardinals (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 8, 10/29: vs. Cleveland Browns (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

November

Week 9, 11/5: at Baltimore Ravens (10 AM PT, CBS)

Week 10, 11/12: vs. Washington Commanders (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 11, 11/19: at Los Angeles Rams (1:25 PM PT, CBS)

Week 12, 11/23 (Thanksgiving Thursday): vs. San Francisco 49ers (5:20 PM PT, NBC)

Week 13, 11/30 (Thursday Night Football): at Dallas Cowboys (5:15 PM PT, Amazon Prime)

December

Week 14, 12/10: at San Francisco 49ers (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 15, 12/17: vs Philadelphia Eagles (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 16, 12/24: at Tennessee Titans (10 AM PT, CBS)

Week 17, 12/31: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

January

Week 18, 1/7: at Arizona Cardinals (1:25 PM PT, network TBD)