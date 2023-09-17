2023 NFL Season: Seahawks at Lions 1st Quarter game thread

The Seattle Seahawks were thoroughly beaten on the scoreboard and physically beaten up by the Los Angeles Rams. They’ll be without both starting offensive tackles Charles Cross and Abe Lucas, and they’ll be even thinner on the defensive line with Mike Morris out. It looks bleak going into Ford Field against a Detroit Lions team with hopes of winning the NFC North. The Barry Sanders statue got unveiled earlier this week, and the fanbase is going to be extremely loud after the Lions pulled off the road win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

In other words, don’t expect a win, but expect and demand a better effort than last week. If the Seahawks do win? Then that’ll assuage a lot of concerns about this team moving forward.

SEA!!!

